Sasha Banks Secures Final MITB Spot With Gauntlet Match Victory

Sasha Banks finally captured some momentum—The Boss just won RAW’s Gauntlet match to punch her ticket to Money in the Bank.

Banks pinned Ruby Riott to nab the final spot for the second ever women’s MITB Ladder Match. The Boss joins Ember Moon, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Lana, and Naomi for the June 17 briefcase bonanza.

Videos by PopCulture.com

SHE’S DONE IT! @SashaBanksWWE has her eyes on the prize as she becomes the final woman to qualify for the #MITB #LadderMatch on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/0sIsMUhIA3 — WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2018

Not long ago, Seth Rollins set a new standard for Gauntlet Matches. Many fans were hoping we’d get a similar Iron Woman performance on RAW, but that wasn’t the case. Bayley opened the match and notched quick pinfalls over Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan. However, Riott would eliminate Bayley, then Dana Brooke. Next was Mickie James who pushed Riott, but still could not escape defeat. Banks entered last and after a fun change slapped on the Banks Statement to secure her victory.

The big win was much needed for Banks who has been stagnant for months. With WWE clearing the runway for Asuka, fooled by the colossal arrival of Ronda Rousey, Banks was lost in the shuffle.

However, now that she’s destined for Money in the Bank, The Boss is back in WWE’s main event.

Whether or not The Boss wins is a wholly different story. Regardless, competing in the ladder match is better than the continuation wit of her luck-warm fued with a frenemy, Bayley. While WWE looks to be interesting in recreating their NXT magic, they are in no rush to do so. With Banks going to MITB, their rivalry is has been paused yet again.

Monday’s victory marks the continuation of a good trend for Banks. Last week news broke that she had recently received a new WWE contract.

A new deal is a great indicator of how WWE feels about Banks. While she’s had several forgettable reigns as champ, WWE goes out of their way to keep Banks relevant. We’ll have to see how the next month pays out but, sooner or later we’ll be able to set our dials for a Ronda Rousey vs. Sasha Banks—something The Boss has already laid the groundwork for.



Last summer, as Rousey rumors swirled, Banks appeared on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast and curtly discussed the possibility of Rousey one day joining WWE.



“She’s an amazing athlete. She [has] changed the game. She’ll never be [on Banks’ level in the pro wrestling ring,” she said.

Then when Rousey officially became a WWE Superstar in January, Banks shared some icy quotes on Busted Open Radio.



“My feelings, sorry to do it do you guys, I have nothing nice to say, so I can’t say anything at all,” said Banks.