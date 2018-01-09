WWE Provides Update on Samoa Joe Injury

Tuesday morning, news broke that Samoa Joe sustained an injury during Monday’s episode of RAW. New details have surfaced and it sounds like Joe will miss time, but we still do not know exactly how much.

WWE.com released a clarifying quote from their medical staff this afternoon.

“During his match, [Samoa Joe] felt a pop at the bottom of his [right] foot,” said WWE Senior Ringside Physician Dr. Chris Amann. “We took a look and believe he has a plantar fascia rupture, which is a thick tissue rupture under the foot. We will get an MRI to confirm. Treatment includes a period of immobilization in a boot with crutches and platelet-rich plasma injections”

From this, it looks like Joe will avoid surgery, but nothing can be confirmed until after the MRI. With Joe scheduled to wear a boot, we can expect him to miss a couple of weeks, at minimum.

Joe announced his Royal Rumble entry on Monday night, but now, even that looks to be in jeopardy. By Kurt Angle already yanking him from the Mixed Match Challenge (which starts January 16th) that signals that this an injury that WWE doesn’t feel Joe can return in rapid fashion.

No injury comes at a good time, but wit the Rumble so close and WrestleMania looming in the background Joe’s latest set back comes at the time that will make his most devout fans squirm.

Here’s to hoping Joe gets good news on the MRI and can make a speedy recovery.