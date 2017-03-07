How Many Times Have Sami Zayn And Kevin Owens Wrestled Since Their “Final Battle”?

If you caught yourself watching last night’s RAW matchup between Sami Zayn and former Universal Champion, Kevin Owens, thinking “wait, haven’t we seen this before?” you were not alone. For I also had the same exact thought at the same exact time. As a matter of fact, it was the same exact thought I had two weeks ago when Owens faced Zayn on RAW.

I know that as wrestling fans I’m supposed to have a short memory, but I couldn’t help but shake the feeling that Zayn and Owens were supposed to have what was their “final battle” at last July’s Battleground pay per view.

Videos by PopCulture.com

To make sure I wasn’t simply having a delusional RAW fever dream (you know the kind), I found a promo between the two where Zayn clearly said “let’s finish this once and for all.”

Zayn won that epic battle after two Helluva kicks and ended the feud between the two former friends. Or so we thought.

According to profightdb.com Zayn and Owens have faced off 23 times in either singles or tag team competition on Television or at Live Shows since their “final battle” at Battleground.

The continuous rematches between Zayn and Owens are more of an indictment on the RAW creative team’s crutch of relying on comfortable match-ups instead of mixing in unused talent. Where are the jobbers when we need them most?

It’s heavily rumored that WWE will shift up the rosters after WrestleMania and inject both shows with new talent and new match possibilities, but will they finally be able to keep Zayn and Owens away from each other?

MORE WWE: WWE Edits Out Roman Reigns Chants / Brock Lesnar Lays Out Goldberg / 5 Dream Matches WWE Missed Out On