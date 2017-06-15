Ryback Says It’s Time for Hulk Hogan to Make a WWE Comeback

On a recent episode of Conversation With The Big Guy, former WWE Superstar, Ryback, opened up about Hulk Hogan. More specifically, Ryback advocated the return of Hulkamania to WWE television.

Ryback joked at first of WWE mishandling Hogan’s return by placing him in precarious spots, but ultimately admitted it;s time for the Hulkster to make his comeback.

“I’m just picturing, they bring him back and you know, like, the Be a STAR campaigns and everything? But they send him out to talk to groups of youths, black kids. They just go overboard trying to shove it down people’s throats. Do you know what I mean? And it backfires. No, I say that all as a joke. It only makes sense for him to go back at some point, or to be involved in some way, shape, or form.”

The Big Guy would go on to personally vouch for Hogan:

“I like him a lot, man. I actually had several conversations with him where we talked about The Secret a little bit and positivity. When you meet him in person, he’s such a down-to-earth, nice guy.” Ryback summarized, “he’s a good f–king dude and anyone that questions that has their head up their ass.”

For those lacking context, the past few years have been tough on Hogan. On top of a sex tape scandal, Hogan found himself in the throws out social outrage as he was caught on camera using racial epithets. The episode was so bad WWE totally divorced themselves from the Hulkster.

Don’t feel too sorry for Hogan though as his sex tape debacle lead to a $140 million lawsuit in favor of Hogan.

For what it’s worth Hogan has received loads of support from his peers, Ryback being the latest. Hogan’s return is imminent, if not inevitable. For WWE though, they’ll have to be cautious about the environment in which he returns. As a publicly traded company, WWE needs to display appropriate distance between themselves and socially damned former employees.

That said, we can officially start the Hogan return clock. Happy speculating!

