Ronda Rousey Teases WWE Future In New Interview

The possibility of Ronda Rousey joining the WWE in the near future is one of the hottest topics in the wrestling world. For Rousey’s part, she’s certainly playing right into it.

TMZ caught up with Rousey recently at LAX and the topic came up during the brief conversation. Rousey was alongside her husband, Travis Browne, and it sounded like Rousey might not be the only one of them headed to work for Vince McMahon and company.

When asked by the TMZ camera crew if she’s WWE bound, Rousey said, “If you were a real fan, would you really wanna know?” She quickly followed that up with, “I enjoy it more that way, and I don’t wanna ruin anything.”

Browne was also asked about working for WWE, to which he replied, “We’re still making decisions on my part. I’m not gonna say no!”

You can see the video for yourself below.

Browne is a UFC heavyweight fighter, presently ranked as the #14 heavyweight in the company. With the success that many MMA stars before him have had in pro wrestling, it’s not a stretch to imagine him becoming a success in the wrestling world. However, Rousey’s possible involvement is where the real money lies.

There have been very few stars in the MMA world that have transcended the sport in the way Rousey has. The first crossover female UFC star has become a big name in the entertainment world as well, and her well-documented long-time love of the world of professional wrestling makes it likely she would have the drive to excel with WWE.

Rousey was filmed recently as part of the Mae Young Classic tournament, and rumors have swirled that she and her MMA “Four Horsewomen” (Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir) could be in line for a mega match against the WWE’s Four Horsewomen (Charlotte, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Bayley). In fact, all of the members of Rousey’s group outside of Ronda herself have been confirmed to be undergoing wrestling training as we speak, and some rumors suggest Rousey has already began her training as well.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens in regards to Rousey and WWE, but it looks quite likely that something could happen in the not too distant future.