Ronda Rousey Issues Apology Amid WWE Suspension

Ronda Rousey paid homage to her UFC forefather Ken Shamrock in a terrific display of madness on Monday night. But Rousey’s outburst earned her a 30-day suspension and later that evening she apologized.

“@therealkurtangle I sincerely apologize for my behavior tonight…. Though you were the first to put hands on me, I shouldn’t have let my temper get the best of me….Despite the fact I was cheated, provoked, and disrespected by Alexa… i shouldn’t have been willing to go through you to get to her. I’ll gladly serve my suspension … but Alexa, know that every moment you don’t see me i am thinking of you and preparing for your comeuppance. So you in 30 days #LittleMissBish,” she wrote on Instagram.

Rousey’s attack on RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss was justifiable. However, once she put her hands—and briefcase—on Kurt Angle discipline was unavoidable.

“Unfortunately Ronda crossed the line tonight. If Ronda can’t take a few verbal “shots”, then she needs to reconsider her career in Sports entertainment. This is NOT some fight club. This is WWE. I regret suspending her from Raw for 30 days… but My hope is she’ll learn from it,” wrote Angle.

It will be interesting to see if Rousey defies Angle and WWE’s decision a la Stone Cold Steve Austin. Suspending a fan favorite is one of professional wrestling’s oldest tricks and we’d be shocked if Rousey doesn’t show her face at least once before her penalty lifts.

However, WWE did confirm that she will be eligible to return on July 18 — a Wednesday. Barring a rule-breaking cameo, we may not see Rousey until the July 23 episode of RAW.