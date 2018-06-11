Ronda Rousey WWE Contract Reportedly Only for One Year

In all of the hoopla surrounding Ronda Rousey‘s WWE arrival, no one has stopped to ask if this could be a short ride.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Ric Flair stated that the former UFC Champion only signed a one-year deal with WWE. According to Flair, Rousey wants to have children soon, something she herself has been vocal about.

In a March interview with Yahoo Sports, the 31-year old Rousey spoke plainly about her intentions on becoming a mother.

“We’re ready to start having kids soon and I was thinking about what I’ve left unfinished in my life because I want to entirely focus on having kids when that time comes. I took a long look at my life and thought that if I don’t try and take a shot with the WWE, I would regret it for the rest of my life. I want to be an example to my kids about pursuing your dreams and being able to do anything. I guess this is my way of nesting and getting ready for children. I’m trying to prove to my unborn babies that they can accomplish any dream that they want to go after.”

With the context of Flair’s comment, Rousey’s quote looks foreshadow an early exit from WWE. But before we streak away with reckless speculation let’s have a closer look at things.

Given Ric Flair is essentially Flavor Flav to Charlotte‘s Chuck D, he probably does indeed know the length of Rousey’s contract. At the moment, it certainly looks like we’ll be getting Flair vs. Rousey as WrestleMania 35—possibly as the main event. That said, Charlotte is probably well aware of Rousey’s contract details, or at least the rumored terms of the deal. And if she knows, so does her iconic father.

But cold the Ronda Rousey Project really only last a year?

It’s impossible to know, but many of her interviews paint a picture of her sticking around for a while.

“This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt,” Rousey told ESPN after her Royal Rumble debut. “When I first met with Triple H, I told him, ‘There are other things I can do with my time that’ll make way more money, but I won’t enjoy nearly as much.’”

There’s no reason Rousey couldn’t take leave and return to resume her WWE career when ready—but let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves. However, if there is any truth to this rumor, it will be one of the more persistent rumors next WrestleMania season.