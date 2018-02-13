Ronda Rousey’s WWE Return Date Revealed on RAW

Ever since Ronda Rousey made her Royal Rumble cameo, the most prevalent question in all of WWE was: When will she be back? Well, now we know.

Kurt Angle announced on RAW that Rousey will be at February 26th’s episode to officially sign her WWE contract. That would be the day after Elimination Chamber.

That particular episode of RAW is when the real road to WrestleMania will begin. Because not only will Rousey be a key player, but thanks to the previous night’s Elimination Chamber, we’ll also know who is set to challenge Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania as well as who will be RAW Women’s Champion.

We can’t help but guess that Stephanie McMahon will be present for this as well, and if her Instagram account is any indicator, she, like Rousey is training for WrestleMania. If we had to bet on it, Rousey’s contract signing will be marred by the devious Stephanie McMahon, thusly putting them on a WrestleMania warpath.

WWE will book Ronda Rousey to the moon. This is hardly a novel concept as WWE tends to do this when they get a bankable star. But Rousey is a rare commodity that promises even rarer profits. Her opportunities and accomplishments will be infinite and according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, much of Rousey’s triumphs will hinge upon Stephanie McMahon. As one of the best heels in the company, Steph is the perfect, if not the only, option WWE has to get Rousey a favorable standing with their audience. Their chemistry will play a big part in the future of the company

We’ll have to wait and see how this plays out, but what we do know is that Ronda Rousey will be back on WWE cameras very soon.