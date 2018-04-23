Jim Ross Calls Ronda Rousey’s WrestleMania Moment ‘Best Debut I Ever Saw’

A high profile debut is one of the best ways to launch a WWE Superstar’s career into rare heights. There’s been plenty of iconic introductions in WWE history, but for Jim Ross, none of them were better than Ronda Rousey‘s at WrestleMania 34

TMZ Sports caught up with the Hall of Fame announcer and wasted no time in asking about how he felt about Rousey’s WrestleMania moment.

“I thought Ronda Rousey’s debut was the most impressive thing I’ve seen in pro wrestling in my 40-year career … best debut I ever saw,” he said.

Ross went on to reiterate that the 31-year old Rousey is destined to be a huge star in WWE. And given what we’ve seen so far from her, we’d be foolish to doubt that idea.

Rousey wowed at WrestleMania 34 as she dismembered both Stephanie McMahon and Triple. No one was quite sure how much training she had, so expectations were low. However, all questions were put to rest as the former UFC star garnered the loudest moments of the show. Flashing a surprisingly large arsenal and a palpable in-ring presence, Rousey’s WrestleMania performance was one WWE fans will always remember.

But now it looks like WWE is ready to take the training wheels off and build toward her first 1-on-1 match.

Based on what we saw last week, Rousey and Natalya will enter a program together.While she and Nattie are friendly now, it’s only a matter of time until the Queen of Hearts turns on Rousey to set up a match. In the interim expect Rousey and Nattie to work together in a few tag matches as WWE slowly ramps up Rousey’s workload.

Nattie is regarded as one of the best in-ring technicians in all of WWE not just the Women’s division. Her pairing with Rousey is hardly random and WWE knows their Golden Goose in great hands. Nattie will be trusted to lead Rousey through matches while guaranteeing her safety.

This is brilliant pacing by WWE. Surely, there’ temptation within the company to push Rousey to the moon as fast a possible. However, that could be detrimental to her development along with her relationship with the fans–too much, too soon, can hamper a Superstar’s career (see Reigns, Roman).

But a beginning Rousey has forced WWE to assign her a methodical climb um WWE’s card. As she progresses, juicier opportunities will be granted, with the hopes of a WrestleMania main event in 2019.