Watch: Ronda Rousey Plants Triple H Through Table to Kickoff WWE Career

Ronda Rousey officially got her WWE wings at Elimination Chamber when she splintered a table with the unsuspecting body of Triple H.

Rousey’s contract signing started off as a congratulator creepy for both her and WWE. However, whenever Kurt Angle started spitting truths, the humble Rousey turned into the UFC killer we’ve always adored.

After Angle ousted both Triple H and Stephanie for being two-faced politicians, Rousey got confrontational. and when that happens, things break. Tonight it was a table. At WrestleMania, it may be a femur.

WWE will book Ronda Rousey to the moon. This is hardly a novel concept as WWE tends to do this when they get a bankable star. But Rousey is a rare commodity that promises even rarer profits. Her opportunities and accomplishments will be infinite and according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, much of Rousey’s triumphs will hinge upon Stephanie McMahon. As one of the best heels in the company, Steph is the perfect, if not the only, option WWE has to get Rousey a favorable standing with their audience. Their chemistry will play a big part in the future of the company

For now, Rousey’s WrestleMania expectations lie with Kurt Angle, Triple H, and Steph, It looks like we’re all but guaranteed for a mixed tag match, a payoff we’ve been waiting for since WrestleMania 31.

We’re not sure when Rousey will be back on WWE camera’s but given that WrestleMania is just over a month away, it’s safe to assume she’ll make a handful of appearances on RAW.