WWE to Recreate Attitude Era Magic with Ronda Rousey and Stephanie McMahon

In the history of wrestling, there will never be a better rivalry than Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Vince McMahon. But that doesn’t mean WWE is opposed to trying a spin-off of the classic tale featuring Stephanie McMahon and Ronda Rousey.

All indicators point to WWE booking Ronda Rousey to the moon. This is hardly a novel concept as WWE tends to do this when they get a bankable star. But Rousey is a rare commodity that promises even rarer profits. Her opportunities and accomplishments will be infinite and according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, much of Rousey’s triumphs will hinge upon Stephanie McMahon.

Per WON, WWE is planning to use Stephanie in a similar way they used Vince McMahon during the Attitude Era. Pitting Rousey against a relentlessly corrupt power figure is a timeless formula for WWE to follow, but WON asserts that this saga isn’t just about making Rousey a star.

In the report, WON asserts that via a long program with Rousey, WWE is aiming to make Stephanie McMahon a bigger star outside of wrestling. Even more, WON claims that Rousey was brought into WWE in the name of making Stephanie’s “mainstream” star burn brighter

Given all the attention Rousey’s movements within WWE will receive, her opponents will get the indirect rub by sharing with her. But if Stephanie is used as Rousey’s ultimate foe, then she will get plenty of airtime outside of the company.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter didn’t specify the purpose Stephanie McMahon becoming a bigger star, but only stated that was the current plan.

In the near future, we can expect to see Rousey take on Stephanie at WrestleMania. However look for them to find tag team partners. For Steph, she obviously will pair with Triple H. But for Rousey, WWE is apparently aiming to lock down The Rock or Kurt Angle as her WrestleMania dancing partner.

While it’s a safe bet to expect WWE to use heavier doses of Stephanie in the coming years, it doesn’t make sense to think Ronda Rousey is being used solely as a trampoline for Stephanie’s stardom. In fact, it’s probably the exact opposite. Stephanie McMahon, like her father with Stone Cold, will be used to vault Ronda Rousey into a higher stratosphere.

Regardless of the purposes behind all of this, the Ronda Rousey in WWE is going to be fascinating.