Ronda Rousey Gets Royal Rumble Moment Trolled by Wendy’s

Regardless if they follow WWE or not, everyone seems to have an opinion on Ronda Rousey becoming Vince McMahon's newest employee. However, the way in which WWE introduced her drew criticism from fans and fellow WWE Superstars. And now, international fast food chains have joined the anti-Rousey conga line.

Wendy's an America treasure for fresh, never frozen beef and renown twitter assassin, couldn't resist weighing in on the controversy surrounding Rousey's Royal Rumble appearance. Some folks, like Nikki Bella and Nia Jax, think that Rousey's arrival distracted from the impact of the first ever women's Rumble. Even more, Rousey's big moment was kind of awkward. Without a word, Rousey pointed to the hanging WrestleMania banner for an incongruent amount of time. Even though we all understood her simple message, she continued to gesture at the sign. Who needs subtlety, right?

In light of Rousey's demonstration, Wendy's took the opportunity to throw a jab.

We heard we could just show up later and point at the mania sign — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 31, 2018

Not only is Wendy's pumping out delicious Spicy Chicken sandwiches, but they're also serving up cold truths. Maybe Rousey has an endorsement deal with rivals like McDonald's or Burger King. Or maybe Wendy's is a die hard Asuka fan and feels that Rousey clouded her history-making moment. We don't know. But that didn't stop us from laughing.

Regardless of mockery, Rousey is in WWE to stay as the former UFC Champion inked a long-term deal with Vince McMahon's company.

"This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt," Rousey said in an exclusive interview with ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. "When I first met with Triple H, I told him, 'There are other things I can do with my time that'll make way more money, but I won't enjoy nearly as much.'"

Rousey has been a lifelong wrestling fan, and made her first appearance with the WWE back at WrestleMania 31, where she aligned herself with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to lay out Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Rumors of her being an active participant in the company have been swirling ever since.

"It's funny — it's kind of like acting, in that it was something I always wanted to do but I never thought was in the cards for me," Rousey told ESPN. ""And now that I realize I really do have this opportunity, I feel like my 6-year-old self would totally kick my ass if I didn't take it."

No word yet from ESPN if Rousey will have a match prior to WrestleMania 34, or if she'll be an active wrestler on one of the two show's roster each week. WWE will likely tell the fans more about her situation on Monday's edition of Monday Night Raw.