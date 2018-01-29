Watch Ronda Rousey ‘Surprise Her Boys’ During WWE Royal Rumble Crash

Ronda Rousey officially signed with the WWE during Sunday night’s Royal Rumble, surprising the crowd in Philadelphia after she previously indicated that she would not be present at the event.

In addition, Rousey also surprised a few fans closer to home, using social media to share a sweet video capturing the moment her stepsons saw her on screen.

Rousey used Instagram to share a video of her husband, UFC fighter Travis Browne, watching the event with his two sons from a previous relationship.

At the Royal Rumble, Rousey announced that she had signed a contract with the WWE, confirming months of speculation indicating that she would do just that. She entered the ring to Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation,” surprising the WWE audience and viewers at home.

In the clip Rousey shared to Instagram, Browne raised his arms and began cheering the moment “Bad Reputation” began playing, as he clearly knew what was coming. His sons took a few moments to realize that it was Rousey on the screen, but once they did, their excitement was clear.

Both boys excitedly yelled, “What?” before looking to their dad for confirmation.

“My favorite part of tonight – surprising my boys,” Rousey captioned the moment.

Browne also posted the clip on his own Instagram page, writing, “So hard not telling these boys what was going on!! @rondarousey I absolutely love seeing that smile on your face!!! Your boys are very proud of you!!!”

Rousey told ESPN that she is planning on putting her full focus into her work with the WWE.

“This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt,” she said. “When I first met with Triple H, I told him, ‘There are other things I can do with my time that’ll make way more money, but I won’t enjoy nearly as much.’”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @rondarousey