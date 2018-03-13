WWE Makes Significant Cut to Ronda Rousey’s Appearances

Just recently, WWE proudly told us that Ronda Rousey would be at every RAW before WrestleMania. Well, that’s not happening, anymore.

Rousey missed Monday’s episode of RAW in Detroit, Michigan despite being advertised for the event. Even more, Rousey is now only booked for the April 2nd episode of RAW in Atlanta, Georgia.

WWE has yet to supply a reason for the big change, but they did manage to take down their own article claiming Rousey would be a Road to WrestleMania stalwart.

Whoops! While we can’t blast WWE too hard for this, it an unfortunate retraction to make. While the show will most certainly go on, this does hurt Rousey’s momentum.

However, she may put the time away to good use as she hones her craft for her first ever match at WrestleMania. In the RAW’s she has attended, Rousey has been exceptional. With convincing acting and explosive offense, the former UFC Champion quickly endeared herself to the WWE audience.

Rousey made her WWE debut back at the Royal Rumble, interrupting Asuka’s celebration after winning the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble match. A report from ESPN was quickly released afterwards with Rousey saying she’d signed a multi-year deal with the company.

“This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt,” Rousey said in an exclusive interview with ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne. “When I first met with Triple H, I told him, ‘There are other things I can do with my time that’ll make way more money, but I won’t enjoy nearly as much.’

We’ll keep you posted on Rousey’s status in the coming weeks.