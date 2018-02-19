Randy Orton Shrugs off Ronda Rousey’s WWE Future

Now that Ronda Rousey‘s next WWE appearance is just days away, she’s become the chief topic of discussion in wrestling. Well, unless you’re Randy Orton

TMZ Sports caught up with The Viper as he exited an airport and pelted him with questions about Rousey’s future in the company. But Orton wasn’t in a speculative mood and kept his answers simple.

“I don’t know anything about Rousey, she’s on RAW and I’m on SmackDown. I’m going to work, I’m sorry,” Orton said. “I’ve never met her. I don’t watch RAW, I’m a SmackDown guy.”

TMZ followed up by asked if Rousey could one day be on the Mount Rushmore of wrestling. But Orton didn’t feel like playing that game.

“It’s not that I don’t have any interest in it, I don’t know her,” Orton added. “Based on what she’s accomplished, I would say she has a good chance at being one of the top female wrestlers, eventually, but she’s got a long way to go,” he said.

He was then asked if Rousey could one day be the face of the company similar to Hulk Hogan.

“There’s no way to tell but we will find out from that day [Elimination Chamber] on forwarding,” he said.

Since making her Royal Rumble appearance, Rousey has drawn a fair amount of criticism from WWE Superstars and fans alike. Specifically, her newest peers like Nikki Bella, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks have been vocal about the former UFC Champion’s arrival to professional wrestling.

However it hasn’t all been negative, in an interview with TMZ Sports, current WWE Champion, AJ Styles was asked about Ronda Rousey’s prospects as a WWE Superstar. But not only did Style have nice things to say, but he thinks Rousey can parallel the Hall of Fame path of Kurt Angle.

“Now he was an Olympic Champion but he didn’t have the name recognition that Ronda has. Ronda though, she’s an athlete man. She can adapt, that’s what she does. She’ll learn quick. She’ll be a sponge. She will be up there with the Kurt Angles and everyone else that has gone into the Hall of Fame,” said the WWE Champion.

Styles went on to say he can’t wait to see Rousey lock up with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks. There’s no reason think most if not all of those matches will happen in due time, but for now, look for Rousey to set her crosshairs on Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34.

