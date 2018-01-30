WWE Fans Salty About Ronda Rousey Missing Her First Day of Work

WWE fans were over the moon when Ronda Rousey made a surprise arrival at Sunday’s Royal Rumble. However, when she didn’t show up for work the next day at RAW, jubilation shifted to resentment.

Upon her arrival, WWE and Rousey confirmed that she signed the contract to be a full-time superstar. That lead fans into thinking that he’d be at every RAW until the world ends. So when she didn’t show up, fans were already reeling from the possibility of her becoming the dreaded part-time wrestler.

Videos by PopCulture.com

So, is Ronda Rousey going to be the female Brock Lesnar in that she doesn’t show up and never fights? #RAW #Hemox — WrestlingTalk (@WrestlingTalkk) January 30, 2018

Getting the feeling there is nothing happening with Ronda Rousey tonight on #RAW. Girl is already on that Brock Lesnar schedule. — Will Mahoney (@HeelWillMahoney) January 30, 2018

I like how a graphic teased “Ronda Rousey up next” and it’s the same video that they aired to start the show 2 hours and 30 minutes ago. #Raw — John Canton (@johnreport) January 30, 2018

Give the spotlight to the 30 women in the women’s royal rumble match. Not Ronda Rousey who wasn’t even on Raw the next night. — Cody Collier (@codycollier24) January 30, 2018

However, other denominations of WWE’s fanbase aren’t quite ready to indict Rousey for missing RAW.

She’s got at least 5 Sick Days this year, so cut her some slack LOL 😂😂😂 — McP (@Mike_McP) January 30, 2018

lol if she was there tonight everyone would’ve cried “omg why is she’s stealing the current women’s spotlight😫” and you’d have nikki bella and nia jax crying on twitter for another 12 hours — @ncols_ (@ncols_) January 30, 2018

There is going to be no winning with this one. Just sit back and enjoy the spectacle folks. — Javier O’Doyle (@javierodoyle) January 30, 2018

For those feeling angsty, there’s an outside shot Rousey will be at SmackDown on Tuesday night. However, don’t get too upset if she’s not – she’s likely in Columbia finished her obligations to the Mark Wahlberg movie, Mile 22.

So in the meantime practice some patience and perfect your reaction to her RAW arrival next week.