Watch: Mandy Rose Squats 305 Pounds With Support of Ronda Rousey

By all indications, steroids are out of WWE for good. But that doesn’t mean Superstars don’t have superhuman strength.

Before joining WWE, SmackDown star Mandy Rose was an accomplished bodybuilder. But just because she’s out of that game, that doesn’t mean her muscles have retired. In a Twitter video from Thursday, Rose box-squatted 305—the equivalent of Hulk Hogan.

Videos by PopCulture.com

And to add to the spectacle, she had UFC Hall of Famer and future WWE Champion Ronda Rousey playing cheerleader.

Haven’t box squatted in awhile … #Stillgotit 😏 Thanks for pushing me today Sean Hayes & with some extra motivation from @RondaRousey 😅💪🏼 #305lbs pic.twitter.com/6OP0JlPx5y — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) June 14, 2018

Rose’s physicality has apparently caught WWE’s eye and the 26-year is rumored to be in line for a push.

“Obviously they have big plans for Many Rose. They gave her a nice new ring entrance, they think she’s a star. I think she’s a star too. Maybe it’s early, maybe it’s not but she’s got a good look. So there you go, they see something in her,” said Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

While still green, Rose is building her resume as a WWE Superstar. Since her Thought Enough Roots, Rose only did a short stint in NXT before joining the now-defunct Absolution. Rose joined Lillian Garcia’s podcast, Chasing Glory, and discussed her career.

“It’s been great. So far, I can’t complain,” Rose said. “Being brought in with Absolution and our mentor, Paige, I think it’s really cool, and really full circle since she was our judge on Tough Enough, and she hated me. She was rough with me, but I get it.

Rose says that she has to transcend the stigma that her background enables.

“For me, it was one of those things where I get it where people can be rough with me because I didn’t come from a professional wrestling background or anything like that, and the way I am perceived sometimes as someone who is just a model and is in here for the fame, and I get that, but I don’t think people get that it isn’t the case,” she said.

“Everything I have achieved in my life I worked very hard for; I didn’t just wake up and say this was handed to me, so it kind of bothered me because I was very sensitive to that, but then I thought, you know what, it’ll be more rewarding for me in the end when I prove to everyone that I can be the person that I want to be. Besides that, it was fun, but I think it’s awesome that it was full circle, and with her debut back from surgery and the fact that Sonya and I were with her [during Tough Enough] it’s crazy.”