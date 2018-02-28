Watch: Fan Arrested During Ronda Rousey Elimination Chamber Segment

Even though WWE fans have done plenty to alter their stigma, there are still a few idiots at every show. And one of them got arrested at Elimination Chamber.

During Ronda Rousey‘s explosive segment with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Kurt Angle, a fight broke out in the stands. An already juiced crowd roared at the excitement inside the ring as well as the vagabond brawl in the aisle. Sadly, we don’t have the footage of the actual fight, but we do have a video of one of the culprits getting escorted out of the arena.

Videos by PopCulture.com

If you heard the crowd popping and overreacting during the Ronda Rousey segment that’s because a guy got arrested for fighting! Two cops got involved and everyone was cheering and booing the cops #WWEChamber — Alvaro Romero🏒 (@alvarothehitman) February 26, 2018

Maybe we’re being little hard on these two ruffians, maybe like the rest of the WWE community, they hold violently polarized opinions about Ronda Rousey in WWE. To settle the matter, instead of waiting to see if she pans out, these young bucks decided to duke it in name of their beliefs.

Who knows.

Here’s to hoping the guy that thinks Ronda Rousey will be great in WWE wasn’t the one featured in the walk of shame seen above. Because Ronda Rousey will be great in WWE, in fact, she may be better than great.

Rousey flashed her physical abilities Elimination Chamber, but the next evening on RAW, the former UFC Champion delivered convicted lines, convincing facial expressions, and a palpable confidence that had the wrestling world raising its eyebrows.

There’s still a ways to go in the is Rousey experiment, but all signs point to her becoming a lucrative piece of WWE’s pie.

Follow Jack Snodgrass on Twitter: @CheekyJobber