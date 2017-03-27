Ronda Rousey Challenged To A Match … In The WWE!

Ronda Rousey has long been rumored to transition to the WWE after her UFC career came to an end. When Rousey, who took her “Rowdy” nickname from WWE Hall of Famer, Roddy Piper, showed up at WrestleMania 31 to get involved in an angle with The Rock, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, it was clear the former UFC Champ was a natural fit inside a the squared circle.

Another spectacle fans thought would come to pass for Rousey was a “dream bout” in a UFC octagon with “Cyborg” Cristiane Justino Venâncio. The Cyborg vs. Rousey fight is something Dana White has attempted to put together for the last couple of years but issues with Cyborg’s management and UFC prevented them from making the fight happen.

Videos by PopCulture.com

What no one predicted was that Rousey and Cyborg could face off for the first time in the WWE, but today on Twitter, the gauntlet was thrown down for that very scenario to take place.

Venâncio posted video of her training session with former Tough Enough contestant Gabi Castrovinci (aka former TNA Knockout Raquel) and offered to wrestle in a tag team match with Castrovinci as her partner against Rousey and a partner of her choice.

Rousey’s MMA career may have come to an end after her UFC 207 defeat but the former “baddest woman on the planet” is still in high demand. Many of us had hoped to see Rousey in a high profile match at this year’s WrestleMania, but SummerSlam is right around the corner and WWE has made no secret about how much they would love to welcome Rousey into the fold.

At one point, there was talk of Rousey taking on Stephanie McMahon in a singles match and there were also talks about Rousey teaming with The Rock to take on Stephanie and husband Triple H, yet those plans fell through.

As for Rousey’s future in the UFC, Dana White stated that he believed it was over after her loss to Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes.

“She’s good, man. Her spirits are good. She’s doing her thing. In the conversation that I had with her, if I had to say right here, right now, and again I don’t like saying right here, right now because it’s up to her and it’s her thing, but I wouldn’t say she fights again,” White said. “I think she’s probably done. I think she’s going to ride off into the sunset and start living her life outside of fighting.”

Rousey has not tipped her hand either way about what her next career step will be, but we have to believe WWE is seeing dollar signs in this tweet and would love to facilitate the challenge as soon as possible.

