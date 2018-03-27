Ronda Rousey Turns Down Offer to Join Absolution, Knocks out Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose

The trio of Absolution tried to have “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey join their ranks on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, but wound up running for their lives.

At the top of Raw’s third hour Rousey was joined in the ring by her WrestleMania 34 tag team partner Kurt Angle, who warned her that their opponents, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were going to be ready for anything. Rousey didn’t seem intimidated, calling McMahon “Trust Fund Tough.”

Then to the surprise of both Olympians, out trotted Paige with her Absolution teammates Mandy Rose and Sonya DeVille. Paige had a proposition for Rousey — join their faction and they would have her backs at WrestleMania and beyond.

But the former UFC Champion wasn’t interested, which prompted Paige to have DeVille and Rose try to attack her. It didn’t end well, as Rousey knocked DeVille off her feet with a single strike.

She then grabbed hold of Rose and launched her with the same judo throw she tossed Dana Brooke with after Raw went off the air last week. With DeVille out and Paige unable to get physical with anybody in the ring, Rousey latched onto Rose’s arm and looked like she was about to snap it with her famous signature armbar finisher.

Realizing how much danger Rose was in, Angle stepped in and told her to back off. She gave Angle a hug and left the ring to end the segment.

Despite having been in the company for nearly two months now, Rousey has had very little interaction with the other members of the women’s roster prior to Monday’s segment. Rousey first appeared in the closing moments of the Royal Rumble back in January, with ESPN reporting that she’d signed a multi-year deal to work as a full-time competitor.

“This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt,” Rousey said in an exclusive interview with ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne. “When I first met with Triple H, I told him, ‘There are other things I can do with my time that’ll make way more money, but I won’t enjoy nearly as much.”

“It’s funny — it’s kind of like acting, in that it was something I always wanted to do but I never thought was in the cards for me,” Rousey told ESPN. “”And now that I realize I really do have this opportunity, I feel like my 6-year-old self would totally kick my ass if I didn’t take it.”