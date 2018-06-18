Roman Reigns Disposes Jinder Mahal at Money in the Bank

Roman Reigns continues to emerge out of his WrestleMania funk—he just pinned Jinder Mahal at Money in the Bank.

As expected, the Chicago crowd rejected every move Reigns made. This marks yet another data point in the unprecedented relationship Reigns has with WWE‘s Universe. While the calls for his heel turn will never end, it may be an oversimplified solution. Reigns get a different reception in every city he enters. Assigning him a clear heel or face role may not be possible in 2018.

“It’s a weird question because aren’t I already a heel? If I garner that reaction, what’s the point? It’s already happening,” Reigns told ESPN. If I’m already being booed, then why try to get booed?”

“I have a great opportunity — because I’m a gray-area guy — to do a little bit of everything. I’m in a good place to do whatever I want and just play with this character and not just be a heel or a face — I feel my character can be so much more than that,” he said.

Mahal vs. Reigns was never going to be long-term, but don’t be surprised if their feud spills into Extreme Rules. While many fans are ready to role their eyes at a rematch, WWE is at least doing something different with Reigns—he’s beating a heel.

In recent year, Reigns has pinned the likes of AJ Styles, John Cena, Triple H, and the Undertaker. All of these names give fans a reason to not cheer Reigns. However, Jinder Mahal doesn’t bring such ambiguity.