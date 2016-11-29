Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens Set For WWE Roadblock

As had been rumored for weeks, Roman Reigns will receive a Universal Championship match with Kevin Owens at WWE Roadblock: End Of The Line. On Monday Night RAW, Reigns goaded champion Kevin Owens to a non-title match later in the evening with a title shot at Roadblock at stake.

Why Reigns wouldn’t have just asked for a championship match on RAW is beyond me, but wrestling logic being what it is, the match was set. With Chris Jericho having already been taken out earlier in the night by Seth Rollins, Owens was on his own to win a match without the assistance of his BFF for the first time in months.

Unlike the Survivor Series crowd in Toronto, Charlotte was pulling for the Big Dog to come out on top. Roman picked up the win after hitting two Superman punches and connecting with a spear. While Reigns may have picked up the victory, it was Owens with the line of the night. While he held Roman down in a chinlock, KO could be heard yelling, “Come on Roman, you can’t slip out even though your hair is greasy.”

Reigns will face Owens Sunday, December 18th in Pittsburgh live on the WWE Network. As of right now, only the WWE Universal championship will be at stake.