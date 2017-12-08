Roman Reigns and Triple H Just Had WrestleMania Rematch in Abu Dhabi

Lucky fans in Abu Dhabi just witnessed the sequel to WrestleMania 32’s main event.

Friday afternoon Roman Reigns successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Triple H at a WWE Live event. After the match, The Bar and Samoa Joe attacked Reigns which lead to Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose shooting from behind the curtain to help The Big Dog. Ironically enough, Triple H would pitch in and deliver a few Pedigrees to the assailants. Here’s a look at some of the footage:

Roman Reigns vs Triple H 👏👏👏 The Game & The Big Dawg went at it in #WWEAbuDhabi 👊 pic.twitter.com/Pb5d5p3uZu — Annette 💕 (@AnnetteReid24) December 8, 2017

This isn’t the first time Triple H has teamed with the Shield in International waters. During November’s tour of the United Kingdom, Triple H served as an honorary Hound of Justice as Roman Reigns was still recovering from a viral infection.

Triple H continues to ramp up his in-ring participation as he will go one on one with Jinder Mahal over the weekend. it appears the game is making preparations for at least another part-time run WWE that will culminate at WrestleMania 34.