Major Backstage Update On Roman Reigns’ Next Feud

With Braun Strowman’s recent injury WWE creative is having to rework their summer plans for Roman Reigns. There were several intriguing options WWE could have gone with, but The Big Dog’s next program is already set, and it has major Championship implications.

According to WrestlingInc.com, Reigns, who would have had the blow-off to his feud with Braun Strowman at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view, will be facing The Miz in his next program.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It was revealed on the Dirty Sheets “DS Breaking News” Podcast that the feud was already planned to begin after Extreme Rules, where Roman and Braun were set to face off in an Ambulance Match. Roman was surprisingly going to take another loss to Strowman, which would have then sent The Monster Among Men into his program with Brock Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire and Reigns after The Miz and his Intercontinental Championship.

Which leads us to the other bombshell to come out of this report. It appears that The Miz will be defeating Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental Championship. It’s likely the reason Miz and Ambrose’s match was set for next week on Raw as opposed to Extreme Rules was to give enough time to build to a Miz and Reigns program at the pay per view.

Up Next: Roman Reigns Opens Up To Fans After His Brother’s Death

Bill Bhatti of WrestlingINC.com, went on to say, “Our sources also mentioned that the original plan was for Roman Reigns to win the Intercontinental Championship from Miz, with the idea being that when Roman challenges Lesnar at WrestleMania 34, the Universal Championship will be the only Championship that he hasn’t won.”

Reigns and The Miz should be able to put together an epic program. With The Miz’s ability to blur the lines of reality in all his feuds, it will allow him to vent some of the fans’ frustrations with Reigns’ character while also giving Reigns an opportunity to win that section of fans over.

More: Can The Intercontinental Championship Save Raw?

Even if Reigns doesn’t change any minds during the feud, he’s already reached John Cena level reactions with the WWE Universe – without having to say nearly as much to get there.

Putting Raw’s only major Championship (for the time being) over Roman’s shoulder makes a lot of sense.