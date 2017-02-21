Roman Reigns Takes Out The Tag Team Champions On RAW

Roman Reigns is in a holding pattern until his match with Braun Strowman at Fastlane, but that didn’t stop him from leaving his imprint on RAW’s trip to Los Angeles. Reigns stacked the odds against himself again when he asked for another handicap match against RAW tag team champions, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Anderson and Gallows ditched the rules fairly early on when they brought a chair into the ring. Reigns was having none of it as he used the chair against The Club and followed it up with a superman punch and one of the more epic spears he’s ever delivered.

As for The Club, they will have to defend their RAW tag team championships against the new number one contenders, Enzo and Cass in two weeks at Fastlane.

