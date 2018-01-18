Roman Reigns Responds to Steroid Allegations

WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns was accused by Richard Rodriguez, a Miami business owner convicted of running a steroid ring, as being one of his top clients this week. On Wednesday, Reigns released a response.

“I have never heard of Richard Rodriguez or Wellness Fitness Nutrition,” Reigns told PWInsider. “I learned from the mistake I made nearly two years ago and paid the penalty for it. Since then, I’ve passed 11 tests as part of WWE‘s independent drug testing program.”

Rodriguez went on the record with filmmaker Johnny Bravo from a Brooklyn Detention Center phone about his criminal operation. He mentioned Reigns, Mark Wahlberg and Josh Duhamel as his biggest customers.

“One of them, in particular, is a very famous wrestler by the name of Roman Reigns. He was originally introduced to me by one of the informants,” Rodriguez said.

Reigns has not been connected to Rodriguez, his Miami gym or the DEA investigations. Rodriguez’s indictment on his $10 million illegal business never went to trial as he took a plea deal.

Reigns was suspended for violating WWE’s Wellness Policy back in 2016 for test positive for reportedly Adderall, though WWE has never confirmed what the actual cause was for.

“The Big Dog” was swiftly punished after his suspension, dropping his WWE Championship to Seth Rollins at the 2016 Money in the Bank pay-per-view. He’s since bounced back with runs with the United States and Intercontinental Championships and a main event match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. Seen by many as the top star in the company, Reigns is expected to main event the upcoming WrestleMania 34 event in April, where he’ll take on Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship in a rematch from their WrestleMania 31 encounter.

Rodriguez was reportedly importing materials from China, having the PED’s assembled in Arizona and sold out of Miami.