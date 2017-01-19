Roman Reigns’ Likely Wrestlemania 33 Opponent

Roman Reigns, aka the Big Dog, will be hunting to become the first double WWE Champion since Seth Rollins when faces Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship on December 18th at WWE Roadblock: Over The Line.

Rumors have been swirling that the WWE likes the idea of Roman being a double champion heading into Wrestlemania season. While Kevin Owens has had a fun run as a first time champion, the WWE generally likes to have their biggest stars sitting on top of the card when it comes time to increase WWE Network subscriptions and Wrestlemania buys.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Dave Meltzer on a recent episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio (subscribe here), the big dog could be challenging a bigger opponent at Wrestlemania 33: Braun Strowman.

The former “black sheep” of the Wyatt Family has been on an unstoppable roll ever since the WWE brand split. Following the draft, Strowman, with a modified appearance, has destroyed one lowly jobber after another.According to Meltzer, the plan next is for Strowman to feud with the Big Show. This feud will put over Strowman as the true giant of WWE. This feud will include feats of strength including body slam challenges between the two monsters. As Braun is the giant of his generation, Big Show passing the mantle will be a fitting tranistion.

“So, they’re gonna do that, and obviously Big Show is a setup, then it’s Roman Reigns. It could possibly happen at WrestleMania 33”

If the WWE does decide to go with a Reigns vs Strowman feud, it will be interesting to see if it has championship implications.

Roman is a three time WWE World Champion, yet he has been without the company’s top prize since he lost the belt to Seth Rollins on June 19th. The loss to his former Shield brother was his first clean defeat of his main roster career. Roman’s 3rd last run with the belt (77 days) was cut short as he was suspended 2 days after Money In The Bank for a wellness violation.

While giants have dominant careers in the WWE, they rarely are the company’s title holder. The feeling has traditionally been that the mere size of a “giant” is enough of an attraction on it’s own while other smaller, more versatile wrestlers can benefit more from holding the company’s top prize.

Regardless of how hard the WWE has tried, fans have yet to fully embrace Roman Reigns as their hero. Would a feud with Strowman win them over or would it just seem like yet another obvious attempt to draw sympathy for Reigns?

Who would you like to see Roman Reigns face at Wrestlemania 33?

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast:

MORE WRESTLING: 5 Wrestlemania Matches That Need To Happen / Undertaker Spotted Backstage! / John Cena To Host Saturday Night Live / Twitter Reacts to Monday Night RAW / New Bullet Club Member Revealed /Ric Flair Buries The Cruiserweight Division