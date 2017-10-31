WWE Has a Return Date for Roman Reigns

While WWE has done their best to not miss a beat, Roman Reigns‘ absence is still apparent. However, The Big Dog is coming back.

According to F4WOnline Reigns is scheduled to return November 13th at the final RAW before Survivor Series. The plan is for Reigns to get a hero’s welcome as he becomes the last addition to Team RAW right before their 5-on-5 showdown with Team SmackDown.

Yesterday, we reported that Reigns will be missing WWE’s upcoming European tour and that news seemed to cast doubt on his future. However, it came out that Bray Wyatt had triumphed over his mumps infection when lets us assume that Reigns would likely be cleared soon after. While Roman may still be battling his illness, WWE seems comfortable in booking him 2 weeks from now.

Reigns joining Team RAW at the last minute is bound to be dramatic and will likely get him a few more cheers than usual. At this moment we only know 2 of the 10 RAW vs. SmackDown competitors in Randy Orton and Kurt Angle. More names will likely be added tonight on SmackDown.

Reigns sudden absence momentarily turned WWE upside down, but ironically its produced a better product. While WWE certainly needs Reigns, the utilization of Kurt Angle and Kane has been fun.

WWE finds itself forced to book on the fly; something the all-too-refined promotion doesn’t do much of anymore. Reigns spearheading Team RAW at Survivor Series is certainly a prominent spot, but maybe not the plan WWE had a month ago. If were up to them, they’d be in Phase II of this Shield reunion as the Hounds of Justice would have probably teamed together for heir 2nd straight pay-per-view.

But fate has intervened and WWE no has to improvise. Lucky for them us, WWE is at their best when things are most uncertain.