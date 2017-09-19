Roman Reigns Gets the Final Word Heading Into Sunday’s Match with John Cena

Roman Reigns got the final say heading into his huge match with John Cena this Sunday at WWE No Mercy.

Reigns lead off the third hour of Monday night’s show with an in-ring segment where he made his final case for why he’ll be victorious over Cena at No Mercy (and why you should watch). The premise for the promo was that Cena is a hypocrite and Roman will be around for the WWE fans long term, like him or not.

Reigns started the segment by saying that Cena is one of the best talkers in WWE history, maybe the best, but Roman said that sometimes John says some really “dumb sh*t.”

He also got in a line about how he (Reigns) definitely isn’t Cena and is an entirely different phenomenon. He said he’s not a jacked up white guy with a crew-cut, and if he was, he wouldn’t be in WWE. Roman said that if the fans need proof, just look at Alex Reilly. This was an inside shot as Reilly and others have accused Cena of sabotaging Reilly’s WWE career.

Reigns then went into his argument that Cena is a hypocrite. He showed a clip from February 2012 where Cena was in the ring on RAW building up his WrestleMania 28 match with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. During the segment, Cena talked about how Rock had ran off to Hollywood and left his WWE fans. Cena said, at the time, that he would always be there in the WWE.

Reigns then asked if the crowd wanted Cena to come out to respond? Of course, Cena wasn’t at this week’s RAW, helping Reigns back up his point. He closed the segment by saying that this Sunday, John Cena would suffer the same result as he did at WrestleMania 28 (a loss), but it would be a different Samoan getting the win this time.

The argument that Reigns made about Cena being a hypocrite could have been more effective a couple of weeks ago when he was face to face with John. Instead, the build to this feud felt like it peaked a couple of weeks ago, and Monday night’s segment with Reigns kind of felt like a last whimper heading into this Sunday’s PPV.