Roman Reigns Made a Bold Prediction Before No Mercy

While many fans were been unsure about the outcome of Roman Reigns vs. John Cena at No Mercy, The Big Dog never had a doubt. Instead, Reigns actually had a prediction, and a bold one to boot.

WWE followed The Big Dog around in the final hours before his huge match with John Cena this past Sunday. In the relaxed environment, Reigns proved to be quite talkative.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“John Cena, thank you. Because I’m a good enough competitor and a smart enough business man to know I have to get better after this. I have to progress, I have to go to my next level, wherever that may be,” Reigns explained. “But I know it’s going to be in the WWE, and that’s all that matters to me right now, is that I can wake up in the morning, I can go out to that ring, I can perform; I can do my thing.”

Reigns would move into his proclamation, one that is eerily poignant now that we know the outcome of his big fight.

“For this huge win, for this great stepping stone, all I can say is ‘thanks, man.’ I appreciate you giving us a few more weeks, because I’m going to use it, just like I did with The Undertaker, just like I did with Triple H, just like I did with Brock (Lesnar) — me whooping your ass is going to be put to very good use, believe you me, buddy,.”

Whoa. Behold, the soothsayer, Roman Reigns. The Big Dog did exactly as he foretold and beat John Cena at No Mercy, effectively cast him out of WWE for the foreseeable future. As if there was any doubt, WWE belongs to Roman Reigns.

Cena is set to film a Transformers spin-off, Bumblebee. At this moment, it will keep him out of WWE through all of October and most of November. However, the 16-time WWE Champion is currently being advertised for November 19th’s Survivor Series in Houston.

To Cena’s credit, he did play a convincing role of the departing wrestler, but even on RAW Talk, he explained that last night was a metaphorical passing of the torch to Roman Reigns. By Cena handing over WWE to the Big Dog, then he almost has no choice but to take leave. If Cena kept showing up to RAW it would feel like he was lingering. This hiatus is near mandatory after such a symbolic moment.

Roman Reigns, while already heavily scrutinized, is going to be under even closer examination for the next several weeks. The fan will be looking to see if-if can actually fill the Cena void, ad if he slips up one, they’ll happily reject him. Luckily for Reigns, being denied by fans is part of his character.