Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes in Insult War

The battle of WWE vs. The World continues to make news as it evolves into one of wrestling’s most compelling stories. Even more, it looks like each side has chosen which wrestlers will represent them in battle.

Former WWE Superstar and current Ring of Honor Champion, Cody Rhodes set his crosshairs on Roman Reigns. The “American Nightmare’s” verbal missiles have come so close to Reigns that the Big Dog felt it was necessary to respond.

Over the weekend, Rhodes undercut Reigns by calling himself the biggest draw in all of the wrestling:

“It’s no longer the company that defines the man, it’s the man that defines the company, and that company is Ring of Honor, and the company that I keep is The Bullet Club. So come at me and I will be smiling. Because I am the biggest damn draw in this entire industry,” he said in a post-match promo.

Post match comments from @CodyRhodes after a successful ROH title defense at #GlobalWars pic.twitter.com/pFMMtlrPec — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 15, 2017

A fan on Twitter asked Reigns how he felt about the comment and The Big Dog thumped back with this response.

I don’t even need to click the link and watch it. If that house didn’t draw over 100K. He’s just talking silly. #WalkOverTalk https://t.co/azQyqDpHUN — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 15, 2017

Now that Reigns is playing along, Cody doubled down on his smack talk and fired this shot at WWE’s top guy.

Reigns have yet to respond to Rhodes but his retort is all but imminent. Chances are, WWE will be advising him to keep any mention of Rhodes off of WWE camera so Reigns will likely come from Twitter.

This is not exactly an isolated incident. Rhodes is the undisputed figurehead of “Indy” wrestling and is part of the highly popular group, The Bullet Club. Even though Rhodes has signed an exclusively domestic contract, The Bullet Club has its roots and members in Japan. However, since Indy wrestlers are essentially mercenaries, the Bullet Club fluidly moves as it pleases.

Last week, Roman Reigns took a couple subtle shots and the Bullet Club, more specifically their star tag team, The Young Bucks. Reigns’ disparaging comments seem to have rallied the Indy troops and they are ready to launch a full-scale war. And why wouldn’t they? It’s great press.

On top of Reigns taking a swipe at the Bullet Club, Vince McMahon and WWE hit them wit ha cease and desist action after many of BC’s members were gratuitously using patented WWE mannerism like “too sweet” and the DX crotch chop. While the Young Bucks and Bullet club have abided, WWE’s legal actions have only thrown gas on the fire.

With the head of WWE wrestling in Reigns mixing it up with Rhodes in this wrestling proxy war, except more fireworks. For Rhodes and his comrades, the Us vs. Them narrative is likely going to turn them into folk heroes.