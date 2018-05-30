WWE Rumor: Why WWE Bailed on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34

Roman Reigns’ loss at WrestleMania 34 was one of the biggest headscratchers in recent WWE history. While many fans were delighted to see him lose, it felt like WWE abandoned a long-term plan.

As it turns out, that may have been what happened.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio discussed what happened that night in the Superdome.

“Vince McMahon had a one-year plan and it involved Brock beating everybody with one F5 and then at WrestleMania he would hit on one Roman and Roman would kick out and spear him and win,” said Meltzer. “That was the plan all the way up to a week before Mania when I guess Vince was surprised Roman got booed so Vince said, ‘I’m changing my plan!’”

Without question, WWE made a point to make Lesnar’s F-5 be the equivalent of an atomic bomb. A salient data point in this trend came when Lesnar disposed of Braun STrowman with just one F-5 at No Mercy.

But at WrestleMania, Reigns ate several F-5’s, and to the surprise of everyone, didn’t kick out of the fifth. Rumors say WWE audibled off of Reigns’ victory in the week preceding ‘Mania while more ambitious rumors say that WWE created the impromptu finish in the middle of the match.

By now the only thing that is certain is that Reigns is not Universal human.

“They decided to keep the title on Brock Lesnar and do an absolutely stupid storyline where Roman Reigns would claim he’s being screwed by the authority and that’s why he’s not champion. Even though if you watch the show he’s been beaten repeatedly. So as viewers we’re supposed to believe that in real life they’re not letting him become champion and we’re supposed to sympathize with him. If you’ve watched the show you know this hasn’t worked and I don’t know if it’s going to work.”

As Meltzer mentions, Reigns blamed his pair of April losses (the other coming at the Greatest Royal Rumble) on corrupt authority. This finger pointing hasn’t done much to endear him with WWE’s fan base and based on his last RAW appearance WWE may have scrapped that character trait.

For now, Reigns will work with Jinder Mahal—one of WWE’s purest heels. This is a significant point to underline, because fo the most part, Reigns rarely fights true bad guys. Instead, WWE has paired him with names that dilute to love for Reigns. John Cena, AJ Styles, even Brock Lesnar take away from Reigns popularity when they share a ring with The Big Dog. However, with Mahal, Reigns has the chance to monopolize love from the crowd.

So far, it looks like Reigns and Mahal have working chemistry. Their match at Money in the Bank will be a great litmus test for Reigns’ character. But if Reigns is still rejected—in favor of Mahal—then WWE will have some serious questions to answer.

[H/T Ringside News]