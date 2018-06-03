Former ECW Star Rockin’ Rebel Found Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Chuck Williams, a.k.a Rockin’ Rebel in ECW was found dead alongside his wife in Chester County, PA Friday morning in what police are calling an apparent murder-suicide.

Police responded to a shooting early Friday morning and arrived to find the couple on the living room floor.

West Goshen Township authorities say there are no outstanding suspects and there is no danger to the public.

Williams appeared in dozens of obscure America wrestling promotions during the 90’s. However, he did have a stint in ECW 1990 where he feuded with the likes of The Sandman. Williams would leave ECW in 1995 which lead to a short period in WCW. His last noted in-ring appearance came in 2015.

The details on the matter are still limited but Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio was able to some context.

“I think it has by now, I’m pretty sure it’s come out by now. I mean it’s been reported in a lot of places yeah. We really don’t know much there’s not a confirmation of who did the murder and followed with the suicide. The only thing we know is I believe his son, he’s got twins so it’s either his son or both sons found them this morning and the police came and other family members were there.” he said.

“There’s really not a whole lot else. It made news. I guess the only thing that was notable was on one of the newscasts that I saw was police had come to that residence a couple of times of late so that would indicate that there have been problems a couple of times before.”

