Will Rob Gronkowski Be In The WrestleMania Battle Royal?

In a video posted on Instagram and Twitter this week, WWE star, Mojo Rawley and New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski show how excited they are for Mojo’s appearance in the upcoming Andre The Giant Battle Royal. The two grown up frat bros yell and “Gronk” each other up, with the star football player unloading on the exuberant SmackDown LIVE Superstar with a series of Flair-esque chops.

We have to wonder, could this be the year we see Gronk make his WWE debut? While it seems crazy, the Andre the Giant battle royal would be the perfect place for the Patriots star to get a taste of the action. WrestleMania 2 saw a massive battle royal featuring WWE and NFL stars and Shaquille O Neal dipped his toe in the water during last year’s event.

The battle royal is an ideal setting for someone without a lot of training to get a few big spots in before being eliminated with no harm done.

The WWE has made no secret that they hope Gronk has them in his future plans. Earlier this week, Stephanie McMahon told ESPN that she would absolutely love to have Gronk in the WWE when his football career is over.

“I’m a Patriots fan, of course, I’d love to have Gronkowski,” said Stephanie McMahon. “You never know what’s going to happen in the WWE. Rob [Gronkowski] was just at Smackdown Live. He was having a lot of fun in the audience and we’d love to see that transition to the ring.”

So will this be the year it all begins? Gronk’s history of back problems make it seem unlikely. He sat out most of last year’s championship season with the Pats. Hard to imagine getting into a wrestling match wouldn’t be frowned upon, but you never know. While Gronk is one of the greatest weapons the NFL has ever seen, it’s clear there’s a shirtless pro wrestler under that helmet.

