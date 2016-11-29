Ric Flair Spotted Backstage At Monday Night RAW

Could the dirtiest player in the game have something up his sleeve for tonight’s RAW Women’s Championship match? 16-time World Champion and 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been spotted backstage in Charlotte, NC for tonight’s WWE RAW. His daughter, Charlotte, will defend her championship against Sasha Banks for what will likely be the finale of their longstanding feud.

The last time we saw Ric, he was in tears (shocking, I know) after Charlotte fired him as her manager. Will Flair insert himself into tonight’s championship match or was Naich just inspired by our idea to start up a modern Four Horsemen? Either way, we all know Charlotte is “Flair Country,” so be on the lookout for the Stylin’, profilin’, limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin’ n’ dealin’ son of a gun to make an appearance on tonight’s RAW!

Videos by PopCulture.com

More WWE: John Cena Unhappy With Goldberg’s Return, Why The New Day Need To Lose Tonight, Stone Cold Shoots On The Current WWE, Ryback Says WWE Didn’t Know What They Had With Him