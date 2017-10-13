Ric Flair Gives Insight on How He Slept with 10,000 Women

A few weeks ago, Ric Flair publicly claimed that he slept with 10,000 women. The number was so confounding that porn star, Ron Jeremy, denied the legitimacy of Flair’s astronomical number and told TMZ Sports that Flair would have to be having sex all day every day to even come close to such a lucrative number.

Well, according to Ric Flair, that’s exactly what he was doing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As a guest on NBC Radio, Flair was happy to break down his legendary sex life and to personally defend his claim of punching 10,000 tickets to Space Mountain.

“Well, if you do the math, I started when I was in seventh grade!” Flair said with a laugh. “Let me say that hypothetically, I slept with five people. You’d go to your friend next door and go, ‘bulls–t!’ If I had said, ‘250,’ you’d go, ‘bulls–t.’ If I said, ‘5,000,’ you’d say, ‘oh, maybe.’ I’m not far off on that number. It doesn’t mean that everybody was Marilyn Monroe by any means, but I’m not far off. I wrestled. I was really good at three things: I wrestled, drinking, and talking, saying ‘goodnight,’” said the Nature Boy.

Up Next: Ric Flair’s Daily Alcohol Consumption Will Boggle Your Mind

Flair’s reasoning actually isn’t bad. Regardless of whatever number he did throw out there, people would be skeptical. What furthered his case for 10,000 was his candid admission that not all of his partners were incredibly attractive. Basically, Flair wasn’t just eating blue M&M’s, he was enjoying the whole bag.

While Flair’s sex life has never been in doubt, his health certainly ha. The Nature Boy went on to brief listeners about his current condition.

“Believe it or not, I feel great right now. This health issue, self-inflicted, I mean, I had two rotator cuff surgeries, but they are both… I [am] pain-free. I don’t have any hip injuries. All my guys, literally, all my guys from my generation that are still alive got hip, shoulder, ankle, elbow replacements. I’m really good in that respect,” he assured.

On August 11, Flair checked himself into an Atlanta hospital due to stomach pains. the precautionary visit escalated quickly to near kidney failure and a heightened chance of congestive heart failure. Flair was placed in a medically induced coma and doctors informed his family that the Nature Boy only had a 20% chance of surviving the ordeal.

More: Ric Flair’s Fiancé Responds to His Astronomical Amount of Sexual Partners

Flair’s bout against death had the entire wrestling world on its heels for nearly a month. Until recently, we’ve had to rely upon facts from secondary sources. It’s nice to finally have official word from the man himself.

Flair still cannot walk without assistance and needs a nurse for many of his daily activities. There’s still no official timeline as to when the 68-year old can return to normal life, if ever. Regardless, we’re lucky to still have him strutting amongst us. Here’s to a speedy recovery to the Nature Boy!

[H/T to WrestlingINC]