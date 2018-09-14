Ric Flair Weds Longtime Fiancee Wendy Barlow

Ric Flair married for the fifth time Wednesday, tying the knot with his longtime fiancee Wendy Barlow at a resort in Rosemary Beach, Florida.

TMZ published video of the wedding, which the site described as a “low-key deal.” The guests included The Undertaker, Dennis Rodman and Flair’s daughter, Charlotte Flair. Dolph Ziggler was enlisted to walk Barlow down the aisle, while Flair walked down the aisle to Offset and Metro Boomin’s “Ric Flair Drip.”

“Dreams do come true,” Flair, 69, said in a statement to PEOPLE. “I married the love of my life.”

Barlow and Flair were together for six years before finally getting married. Flair has credited Barlow with saving his life, especially after he nearly died in August 2017. He was hospitalized after his intestine ruptured and was in a medically induced coma for 11 days.

Flair told PEOPLE in September 2017 that he was no longer proud of his past, including his public admission to sleeping with 10,000 women during his life.

“What I said was the truth, but I feel bad now that I said some of it. Ten thousand women,” Flair told PEOPLE. “I wish I hadn’t said that because of my grandkids.”

Flair said he still loves “the ladies,” but he has not done anything crazy since meeting Barlow.

“I only love one now. I have never done anything since I met Wendy,” he said, adding, “It’s still hard for me not to be me… But I’m really focused on getting well and just enjoying my life with Wendy.”

Flair was previously married to Leslie Goodman (from 1971 to 1983), Elizabeth Harrell (1983 to 2006), Tiffany Van Denmark from 2006 to 2009) and Jackie Beems (from 2009 to 2014). He has three children from his previous relationships, son David and daughters Megan and Ashley, known professionally as Charlotte Flair. Flair’s younger son, Reid, died of an accidental drug overdose in 2013 at age 25.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc. last month, Nature Boy said he has given up alcohol as part of his recovery from his health scare. For Flair, it was not that difficult.

“I only had to go through that one time. I had the doctor tell me when I got out that it wouldn’t work. I’m not the smartest guy in the world but if they’re blaming that on alcohol then I don’t need to have alcohol again,” Flair said. “He told me I can drink now at weddings or something like champagne or a beer or something because my bloodwork and everything is back up like nothing ever happened, but I’m not gonna push that. It’s not because I think if I have one I’ll have two, I don’t need it.”

Photo credit: Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic/Getty Images