Update on Ric Flair Following Cancelled Appearances this Weekend

Ric Flair abruptly cancelled personal appearances scheduled for this weekend on Friday due to a reported health condition, but it looks like the two time WWE Hall of Famer will be fine.

Fans were understandably nervous when news made the rounds that Flair had cancelled appearances this weekend due to an unspecified medical condition. Given the recent health scare Flair underwent last summer, concerns for the well-being of the “Nature Boy” were well warranted.

However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reports that the recent episode Flair is going through is simply a bout with the flu, so Flair should be good to go within a few days time.

Flair had posted the following message to his social media on Friday:

“Due to a sudden illness, I am sorry to say that I must cancel mu appears this weekend. I want to personally apologize to all the fans who were expecting to see me in NYC, Dallas, an Arkansas and the people who worked very hard to put the events on. As someone who has never missed a day of work in his entire career, it is with heavy heart that had to make this decision. Again, thank you to all my fans for your continued support and will be stylin’ and profiling’ again in no time.”

Although this bout with the flu is expected to be short-lived, Flair does have a very serious surgery coming up in just over a month’s time. He is scheduled to have a colostomy bag removed on July 9th which dates back to his health crisis last summer and fall. The 69 year old Flair reportedly wants to ramp up his training and this procedure will allow him to do that.

Last August, Flair was hospitalized and ended up on life support for 10 days. He battled near kidney failure and an issue with an intestinal blockage. There was concern that he had a risk of congestive heart failure during the time as well, and Flair had an internal pacemaker installed. He had previously used an external pacemaker.

“I had ten days of life support, brother, that would wake anybody up. I’m just lucky I’m here, I just kind of take each day, I don’t take anything for granted anymore. They gave me a 20 percent chance of living and somehow I made (it),” Flair told Busted Open Radio.

It’s fantastic news that Flair’s recent scare is simply the flu, so expect to see Flair out there making his legendary presence felt again in the near future.