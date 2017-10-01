Atlanta Falcons Players Pay Homage to Ric Flair

In America, it’s never a bad time to give a shout out to Ric Flair. Especially now, seeing that the Nature Boy waltzed away from death, it’s even more appropriate to let out a “WOOO!” For Atlanta Falcon’s wide receivers, Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu, today was as good as any to pay their respects to the 16-time World Champion.

For Sunday’s showdown with the Buffalo Bills, both Jones and Sanu adorned Ric Flair themed cleats. Even though they weren’t made of alligator leather, the Nature Boy himself still approved.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Julio Jones is rockin’ with the Nature Boy.

WOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/Cidn5LUbn3 — ESPN (@espn) October 1, 2017

Looking As Only As You Can Look… Love It Brother. WOOOOO! https://t.co/A8YJBrG6GJ — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 1, 2017

Even Charlotte Flair stepped in to co-sign her enthusiasm.

Sweet!!!! — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) October 1, 2017

So awesome!!! — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) October 1, 2017

As cool as the shoes were, the Falcons still lost today. Maybe the Bills were wearing Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat cleats.

Despite the failed attempt, the choice to show love to Flair comes at an all too relevant time. On August 11, Flair checked himself into an Atlanta hospital due to stomach pains. the precautionary visit escalated quickly to near kidney failure and a heightened chance of congestive heart failure. Flair was placed in a medically induced coma and doctors removed part of his bowel and inserted a pacemaker. Things were so dire that his family was informed that the Nature Boy only had a 20% chance of surviving the ordeal.

Thankfully he did and has learned a lesson to boot. According to Flair, all of this medical drama can be attributed to decades of heavy social drinking.”I’ve never taken a pain pill in my life,” Flair said to People. “I’d just take a shower, flip my hair back and go to the best bar in town.”

The days of bar hopping appear to be over as Flair is swearing off the sauce.

“I’ll never drink again,” says Flair. “I never want to go through this again.”

The Nature Boy’s bout against death had the entire wrestling world on its heels for nearly a month. Until now, we’ve had to rely upon facts from secondary sources. It’s nice to finally have official word from the man himself.

Flair still cannot walk without assistance and needs a nurse for many f his daily activities. It sounds like Flair did indeed narrowly miss death. We’re lucky to lucky to still have him around.