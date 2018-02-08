Rey Mysterio Hints at Full WWE Return

After a stellar cameo at the Royal Rumble, Rey Mysterio finds his free agent stock on the rise. His Rumble surprise has already amassed over 11 million views on Youtube – a number that dwarfs Rousey’s debut (2.9 million) and may have sparked contract talks with WWE.

The 43-year old recently spoke with The Mirror and dropped an optimistic clue that he and WWE can arrange an agreement.

“I want to say that there is a big possibility that I will be back. [We’re] figuring out what the situation is, you know from both ends. But there is definitely a positive feedback on behalf of the fans, on behalf of the WWE staff and behalf of myself man. I think we’re possibly going to sit down and negotiate something where we can both work together and have a good time and enjoy,” he said.

It’s hard to miss Mysterio’s hopeful notes in the quote above. It sounds like Mysterio’s preferred destination is WWE and it’s hard to imagine Vince McMahon and Co. turning down his services.

PWInsider reports that Mysterio’s night at the Rumble was only put together over the last week. With the idea looking to be impromptu, that made it easier for WWE to keep his entry a secret. Apparently, contract talks between the sides are open, but they have one major philosophical difference. At 43 years old, Mysterio does not want to work WWE’s full-time schedule, but that’s exactly what WWE is asking him to do. So it appears we’re at a stalemate of sorts.

It’s worth underlining that Mysterio looked fantastic at the Rumble. Trim and spry, we could make the argument that Sunday night was the best Rey has looked in at least a decade. As wrestling’s version of a free agent, Mysterio has been attached to several other promotions, but Impact Wrestling appeared to be his likeliest destination. However, after an awesome Rumble appearance, WWE may want to keep him around.