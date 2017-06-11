Renee Young Leaving WWE Total Divas

Total Divas has been buzzing with action as of late. In May, WWE announced that Eva Marie was done with the show. Just yesterday it was reported that both Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss would be joining the Season 7 cast. And now, there’s been yet another announcement.

According to Twitter, Renee Young is done with Total Divas.

Nope I am not, but the new cast will crush it!! https://t.co/nSJu5tX7cO — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 11, 2017

Could this be the first sign that she will one day leave WWE also? Beautiful and talented, it seems that Young would be on the radar of major networks looking for a talented anchor of sorts. Maybe this is the beginning of a slow removal from WWE cameras.

In all likelihood, this is Young lightening her schedule. On top of carrying Talking Smack, Young recently added Raw Talk to her docket. That, combined with her backstage interviews and her Pre-Show panel makes her quite the busy employee.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway is that now we can reasonably assume that Young’s husband, Dean Ambrose is done with Total Divas as well. This may the real tragedy here, as Ambrose had become one of the most entertaining elements the show offered.



Season 7 has already made multiple headlines and rumors continue to swirl about Paige also being done with the show. From this vantage point, Total Divas has more parody than Raw or SmackDown. Maybe we should all be paying a little more attention to it.

