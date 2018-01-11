Renee Young Perfectly Trolls Fan Who Suggested She was Promiscuous

On WWE cameras, Renee Young projects as a sweet, funloving person. However, do not take her kindness for weakness, or at least do not insinuate she’s cheating on husband Dean Ambrose or she will slap you with a hefty dose of sarcasm.

A dull-minded Twitter person recently asked Renee Young why she smiles so much during her interview with AJ Styles, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. Even more, the fan would imply that the reason for Renee’s giddiness is because she secretly prefers these men to her husband, Dean Ambrose. Proving her apathy to the fan’s theory, Young gratified the tweet with a verbal eye roll.

Because I’m secretly in love with them. Please don’t tell my husband. https://t.co/tJ8tCL1kf4 — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) January 10, 2018

As fun as it is for internet trolls to be nasty towards WWE Superstars, everyone knows and then they get debased by the wrestling personalities. So, if you want to troll, do it carefully, or just keep in mind that someone might actually read your message.

