Reddit User Makes Dream Card With All 50 WWE Champions

As we found out on Tuesday’s SmackDown Live, Jinder Mahal is the 50th superstar to ever hold the WWE Championship. A reddit user took this information and ran with it, pitting the first 25 champions against the second 25. The result? 25 dream matches that you’ll probably want to go create on WWE 2K 17 immediately.

Here is the entire fantasy card:

#1 Buddy Rogers vs #26 Vince McMahon

#2 Bruno Sammartino vs #27 Big Show

#3 Ivan Koloff vs #28 Kurt Angle

#4 Pedro Morales vs #29 Chris Jericho

#5 Stan Stasiak vs #30 Brock Lesnar

#6 Superstar Billy Graham vs #31 Eddie Guerrero

#7 Bob Backlund vs #32 JBL

#8 Iron Sheik vs #33 John Cena

#9 Hulk Hogan vs #34 Edge

#10 Andre the Giant vs #35 Rob Van Dam

#11 Randy Savage vs #36 Randy Orton

#12 Ultimate Warrior vs #37 Jeff Hardy

#13 Sgt Slaughter vs #38 Batista

#14 The Undertaker vs #39 Sheamus

#15 Ric Flair vs #40 The Miz

#16 Bret Hart vs #41 CM Punk

#17 Yokozuna vs #42 Rey Mysterio

#18 Diesel vs #43 Alberto Del Rio

#19 Shawn Michaels vs #44 Daniel Bryan

#20 Sid vs #45 Seth Rollins

#21 Stone Cold Steve Austin vs #46 Roman Reigns

#22 Kane vs #47 Dean Ambrose

#23 The Rock vs #48 AJ Styles

#24 Mankind vs #49 Bray Wyatt

Vince McMahon was only 18 when Buddy Rogers won the first WWE Championship in 1963. In this format, they would face off as Vince was the 26th WWE Champion–a title he would only hold for four days.

Bruno Sanmartino may have held the WWE Championship for over 7 years, but could he get past The Big Show in his prime? Kurt Angle and Ivan Koloff would have had an amazing USA pride match back in the day as would John Cena vs The Iron Sheik.

The most interesting matches on the list to me would be seeing Daniel Bryan taking on his mentor, HBK and Stone Cold Steve Austin taking back the WWE’s Yard in a match against Roman Reigns.

There’s hardly a bad match in the bunch, but Diesel and Alberto Del Rio is one we could probably live without.

