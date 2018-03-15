Reby Hardy Slams the Door on Jeff Hardy

Despite his recent arrest and ongoing attempts to rehabilitate a serious shoulder injury, fans are expecting Jeff Hardy to join Matt Hardy in the Woken Universe sooner than later. But as far as Matt’s wife, Reby Hardy, is concerned, Jeff won’t be involved.

In a comment section from an Instagram post, Reby was asked if Matt Hardy and his Woken Universe needed Jeff, aka Brother Nero. Her response is hard to misinterpret:

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Matt has busted his ass to get to this point. He & I have been fighting for this to happen for nearly a year. After the hard work & $50k+ in legal fees that *WE* paid, I’m gonna have to say NO. He is not “needed”. Jeff is clearly doing his own thing & it has nothing to do with us right now,” she wrote.

We’re not certain what “Jeff is clearly doing his own thing” means, but it sounds like Matt and Reby will be moving forward without Jeff. Surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff has kept Hardy sidelined since October. However, his estimated recovery time was between 6-9 months—and April marks month number seven. But if Jeff can make it back in time for a WrestleMania bid, it won’t be alongside Matt, according to Reby.

However, optimism surrounding Jeff’s WrestleMania hopes took a hit when he was arrested for DWI on March 10th.

Hardy incident did an estimated $8,000 in damages to his Cadillac CTS-V and racked up an additional $5,000 for damaging nearly 105 feet of guardrail. Hardy’s North Carolina license has already been suspended and has a court date set for April 16.

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. we have some of Officer Kelemecz’s police report:

“Driver of Vehicle #1 ran off the roadway to the right, in turn striking about 105 feet of guardrail before the back end of the car spun out 90 degrees to the left, coming to rest in the middle of the right N bound lane of travel. The driver was arrested and charged with DWI,” he wrote.

TMZ reports that Hardy’s breathalyzer test resulted in a .25, which is good for more than triple the legal limit.

There are a still a lot of questions to be answered, but WWE looks like it won’t be entertaining any of them. Here was their official statement.

“Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions. We are investigating the matter and awaiting information from local law enforcement officials.”

[H/T Wrestlingnews.co]