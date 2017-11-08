4 Reasons Why WWE was Forced Into Reuniting The Shield

In just hours after the close of No Mercy, WWE has all but confirmed a re-assembling of The Shield. RAW ended with the Miz, Curtis Axel, and Bo Dallas striking the signature triple fist pose over the corpse of Roman Reigns, effectively summoning the Shield out of retirement.

While there was no sign of Dean Ambrose or Seth Rollins, we can safely deduce that they’ll be getting involved. WWE has about a month before RAW’s next pay-per-view, TLC, giving them several weeks to tease fan’s palates like they did with Rollins’ and Ambrose’s reconciliation.

It’s in WWE’s best interest to let the drama simmer, but do not be mistaken, the Shield will soon be complete.

Much has been made about this silver bullet being fired at inevitably forgettable Miztourage, and rightly so. Most fans imagined the Shield being forced back together to save the world from some unforeseen tragedy. But not the Miztourage.

The question begs: why now?

Brock Lesnar and the Universal Championship are Gone

While WWE has yet to make any sort of official announcement, it’s all but understood that Brock Lesnar and his Universal Championship have taken leave.

It’s possible the Beast comes back for a defense at Survivor Series but don’t count on it. The Universal Championship is currently resting on a mantle somewhere in Canada while Lesnar and Sable play footsie.

With WWE’s top belt and top Beast out of action that gives many fans good reason to take a hiatus as well. But by WWE dangling the ultimate carrot of The Shield in front of its fanbase, they can not only grab fan’s attention but essentially put it in a Kimura Lock.

John Cena’s Hollywood Holiday

WWE may want to reconsider giving Roman Reigns iconic matches if every legend he beats semi-retires.

While John Cena certainly still has more matches in him than The Undertaker, his absence will be felt. As WWE enters its seasonal battle with the NFL and Monday Night Football, they find themselves undermanned. John Cena’s drawing power is hard to quantify, so let’s put it simply: John Cena is still the face of WWE.

Vince McMahon is dead set on replacing Cena with Reigns, but that will take a decade of reinforcement. In Cena’ absence, WWE has the opportunity/obligation to rehabilitate Roman’s popularity.

And that reminds us…

Roman Needs Cheers

Look, WWE, Roman Reigns, Triple H, and probably even Vince McMahon’s grandchildren are all too eager to point out that The Big Dog is a “tweener.” We get it, he’s not a good or a bad guy, he’s the guy.

But I’m not buying that. The whole “The Guy” stuff is a device created by WWE that serves as a band-aid to hide the fact that they couldn’t get him over as a babyface.

To the credit of WWE’s Propaganda Machine, this moniker has worked out well, but in the closest of WWE circles, officials are asking themselves how to stop 80% of the crowd from booing Reigns.

The only reason they’re comfortable with the disdain for Reigns is because of the profitable precedent Cena established. But as we saw in his dueling promos with Cena, Reigns, while improved, still has a way to go when it comes from connecting to a live audience.

However, even though the Shield is coming together to extinguish the piecemeal Miztourgae, it comes at a near perfect time. Reigns will undoubtedly be better-received thanks to the reunion’s fairy dust.

Reigns has a date with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34. And if it were up to Vince McMahon, he will be met with booming elation in New Orleans. The road to Roman Reigns’ adoration begins with this Shield homecoming.

RAW’s Shallow Tag Team Division

When No Mercy ended, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose officially ran out of people to fight.

As fun as their feud with Cesaro and Sheamus was, the final chapter was written this Sunday. So where to next? Well, the Hardy Boyz are now just the Hardy Boy, Anderson and Gallows can’t hang in that spot, The Revival is more aptly named The Disappearance, and barring another odd couple pairing of WWE veteran’s the RAW Tag Team Champions suddenly have zero competition.

If there was only an evil trio to fight…

While the Miztourage will never be mistaken for Evolution they’ll have to do in this spot. It’s highly unlikely that WWE drew this up months ago, but it’s become quite the convenient option.

Just make sure Roman looks strong, OK, guys?