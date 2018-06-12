I didn’t expect much from RAW on Monday. A Money in the Bank goes home show combined with the post-WrestleMania grogginess WWE is still trying to shake seemed like the perfect recipe for an arbitrary show.

But I was mostly wrong.

While most of the 190-minute show didn’t introduce many new elements, WWE managed to uncork a fun show. And they did it with simplicity.

The talent in this company is laughably rich and WWE put their high caliber roster on display by letting them go out and just wrestle. We still got our requite pageantry, but Monday’s RAW had a classic vibe to it.

Anyways, here’s my 10 Tiny Thoughts on RAW:

Innocence in Arkansas

Since WrestleMania, WWE has been touring some of the snarkier cities on their circuit—Montreal, London, and a pair of stops in New York to name a few.

However this week, WWE was hosted by Little Rock, Arkansas, a city that wholeheartedly embraced Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Braun Strowman, and really, any babyface that hit RAW’s ramp.

The warmth of the southern crowd says a lot about the vast range of demographics WWE must appease. Even more, such vocal support of polarizing acts like Reigns justifies his spot atop the company.

Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss Now Flirting on RAW

It’s too early to determine whether not the Mixed Match Challenge was a success, but I do think it supplied some fun moments, none of which more salient than Strowman and Bliss’ ringside romance.

As two of WWE’s most colorful personalities, Strowman and Bliss are capable of pulling off such a story. On RAW, their affection was put on display, teasing juicier moments down the road.

Bald Baron Corbin

I didn’t scroll through Twitter’s reactions, but Corbin without hair is far superior to the Corbin with hair.

The Lone Wolf has long been chastised over his wispy locks and now that they are gone, I can’t help but feel optimistic for Corbin’s summer. Maybe that’s silly to think a new haircut can lead to more opportunities, but his character already feels different.

Ruby Riott Being Kept Warm

While the Riott Squad as a unit sends an uncomfortable shiver down my spine, their matriarch Ruby Riott is starting to harness measurable momentum.

The 27-year old has strung together a series of exception RAW showings and is quickly ascending the women’s ranks. I think she’ll at least compete for the RAW Women’s Championship by Survivor Series.

Bayley Hits a New Low

If you thought Hulk Hogan spray painting WCW stars was demeaning, then what is Bayley getting scribbled on with a Sharpie?

I think Bayley is good at her job, but there is a severe disconnect at play. Right now, she’s on track to become the female version of Bo Dallas.

Ember Moon vs. Sasha Should Now Be a Priority

I’ll admit, I will always lean in favor of Sasha Banks. I think she’s great, and 10 years from now we’ll all be sorry for sleeping on her in the wake of Asuka and Ronda Rousey.

I don’t quite yet have a blind appreciation for Ember Moon, but I’m getting there. I think her and Banks showed on RAW that there is money to be made between them.

Rollins and Elias May Feud Through SummerSlam

Part of me hopes that Money in the Bank will be Rollins and Elias last match for a while. Then I remember the Intercontinental Championship is the perfect stage to build stars.

Stone Cold, The Rock, and Triple H spent a decent chunk of time fighting over the IC title en route to becoming a trio of giants by 2000. I think Rollins and Elias are on a similar path.

I’ll hope Rollins gets in the Universal Championship picture sooner than later, but this program with The Drifter will pay dividends all summer.

Obligatory Ronda Rousey Promotion

I’m not sure if the cool kids still hate Ronda Rousey, but I do know that criticizing her is a tired act.

Rousey is great. She’s green too, but she is an undeniably enthralling watch. how many other Superstars can you say that about? She’s improving, and while it’s unlikely, I have zero problems with her winning the RAW Women’s Championship at MITB.

I’m Down with Sami Zayn and Bobby Lashley

A few weeks ago, it looked like Zayn and Lashley were on pace to have the smelliest program in recent WWE history. However, they’ve concocted one of the better storylines in the company.

While Lashley still feels generic, Zayn has channeled his innermost heel and has carried this story from the get-go. Regardless of how their MITB match finishes, Zayn has done his job and hopefully will be rewarded in the future.

Finn Balor Getting Some Love

I’m guilty of being a Balor skeptic.

I still don’t think he’ll ever be Univeral Champion again, but there are only about 5 names in all of WWE who can handle that responsibility. Shade aside, it looks like WWE is making a concerted effort to keep him looking strong.

I’m not sure where that puts him by SummerSlam, but now may be a good time to buy a little stock in the Irishman.