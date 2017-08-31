Bobby Roode to Make Debut on Tonight’s WWE RAW?

Tonight’s edition of WWE RAW could be quite a memorable broadcast.

According to a report filed today by PWInsider, Bobby Roode is in attendance at tonight’s RAW in Brooklyn. He is reportedly the only NXT star backstage at the show.

Roode’s debut on the main roster has been reported to be close now for quite some time. His title loss on Saturday night to Drew McIntyre at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III seemed to solidify that he is probably main roster bound very soon. It looks like that debut could come tonight, though plans can always change right up until the broadcast.

Roode would be a major “get” for the Monday night brand. An experienced veteran with a great reputation among fans and wrestlers alike, not to mention a great theme song. Though he likely wouldn’t be pushed into a Universal title feud right away (Strowman vs. Lesnar seems to be on deck), he could certainly make a major impact on the brand right away.

Dave Meltzer had speculated last night on Wrestling Observer Radio that Roode could be brought to SmackDown to replace Baron Corbin, who is clearly being punished lately given the reversal on his push. If Roode isn’t on RAW tonight, look for him to possibly appear at SmackDown on Tuesday night.

In addition to Roode, John Cena is also at tonight’s RAW show. Following his victory over Baron Corbin at SummerSlam, Cena is expected to become a full time member of the RAW brand for the next couple of months.

Kurt Angle had been hyping up that a “celebrated superstar” would be on tonight’s broadcast. That could obviously describe both Cena and Roode, so it will be interesting to see how they play it out.

One match that is confirmed for tonight’s show is a “Brooklyn Street Fight” between former tag team partners Big Cass and Enzo Amore. Cass defeated Big Show last night with Amore hanging above the ring (for a time) in a shark cage.