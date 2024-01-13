'Screw His Big Ass': Randy Orton Fires off Insult About Major WWE Superstar

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Randy Orton did not hold his tongue at the end of WWE SmackDown on Friday night. At the very end of the Fox broadcast, the 14-world champion went off about Solo Sikoa after their match. Orton teamed with AJ Styles and LA Knight to take on Jimmy Uso and Solo, who are both members of the Roman-Reigns-led Bloodline faction. After the match, Orton and his partners threw Solo through the commentary table. That's when Orton let his thoughts fly, just as Fox was fading to black to move into the next program.

Orton gestured down towards the defeated young WWE Superstar and declared, "Hey, screw the Bloodline! Screw his big ass!"

(Photo: WWE/USA Network // WWE)

"The Viper" is set to challenge for Reigns' WWE Championship at the 2024 Royal Rumble, which will be held on Jan. 27 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. However, it won't be a one-on-one match. Styles and Knight are also in the bout, making it a fatal four-way. Whoever scores a pinfall or submission — even if it's not against Reigns — wins the title.

The next chapter of Orton and company's rivalry with The Bloodline will play out on WWE SmackDown next Friday. The episode will be broadcast live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Tickets for the event are available via Ticketmaster.

How to Watch WWE SmackDown

(Photo: WWE/Peacock)

WWE SmackDown airs live each Friday night on Fox, which is viewable for free for anyone with a digital antenna (which you can purchase at retailers like Amazon and Walmart.) It's also viewable via cable providers or livestream services such as Fubo TV. (Click here for a free trial.)

Episodes are available to watch the next day via Hulu and 30 days later via Peacock. Highlights from each episode are uploaded to YouTube in the hours following the live broadcast.

How to Watch WWE's 2024 Royal Rumble

(Photo: WWE)

WWE's Royal Rumble will stream live via Peacock on Saturday, Jan. 27, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. An on-demand version of the show will be available after the live broadcast. Click here for subscription info.