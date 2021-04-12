Randy Orton Reveals He Paid Large Amount of Money for Family to Attend WrestleMania 37

✖

Randy Orton was happy his family was able to see him compete at WrestleMania 37 live, but it ended up costing him a lot of money. The future WWE Hall of Famer went to Twitter early Monday morning to reveal that he had to pay $20,000 for his family to watch him take on "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at Raymond James Stadium. But the good news is Orton came away with a big victory.

"WM. Historic," Orton wrote. "One of a kind, only here at [WWE] you can see the spectacle! Also, I was charged 20 thousand dollars for my family (wife and 5 kids) to watch dad rassle fight a demon.... and WIN!" WrestleMania 37 lasted two nights, Orton's match was on Sunday. Orton was able to pick up the win against Wyatt, a WWE Superstar he's been battling for the last few months.

And while Orton was glad he was able to get the win, he was really impressed with someone who became a WWE Superstar on Saturday. Grammy Award-winner Bad Bunny competed in his first WWE match at WrestleMania 37 and received praised for the work he put in the ring with Damian Priest, The Miz and John Morrison.

"Ya know what? I don’t got nothin’ to say to [The Fiend],” Orton said on the WWE Network show The Bump via Wrestling Inc. “What I would like to say — and this is going to be completely off-topic — but we’ve had a lot of celebrities over the years since I’ve been here. They come in and try to step into our world, and do what we do because everyone can do it, right? We make it look easy, but it is not.

“For the first time, in this manner, I can say seeing Bad Bunny come into our world," Orton continued. "Seeing him completely halt his touring schedule, his music, any kind of thing he had going on, he stopped it dead in its tracks so he could go in the ring. I’ve seen him in there with trainers trying to get as good as he can get. Two, three, four, five hours a day. That impresses me."

Orton is made his WWE TV debut in 2002 and has been with the company ever since. During his time in WWE, Orton has won the WWE Championship 10 times, the World Heavyweight Championship four times and is a two-time winner of the Royal Rumble match.