Randy Orton Reveals When He’ll Retire From WWE

Randy Orton is still competing at a high level at 41 years old. And with him getting older, the question is how long will he compete before he calls it a career? Orton recently appeared on Adam’s Apple YouTube show hosted by Adam Glyn and said he can compete for another 10 years.

“I just turned 40 a year ago, I got another decade in me, you know. We’ll see,” Orton said, per Wrestling Inc. Based on Orton’s resume, he will be in the WWE Hall of Fame once he retires. Glyn asked Orton which professional wrestler would induct him in the Hall of Fame when that time comes.

“My wife actually just brought that up the other day, and we were thinking about it and it was kind of funny because we didn’t know who would be the guy,” Orton said. “Hunter came up, and Cena came up, Flair came up, but you know, I don’t know if I could get Cena to come in from Hollywood to do it. Maybe he could do it virtually, I don’t know.”

Orton made his WWE main roster debut in 2002 and has been with the company ever since. In his career, Orton won the WWE Championship 10 times, the World Heavyweight Championship four times, the Intercontinental Championship, the United States Championship, and three different Tag Team championships. He also won the Royal Rumble match twice and is the 18th Grand Slam Champion in WWE history. It was recently announced that Orton holds the record for most appearances on a pay-per-view for a male WWE wrestler. Currently, Orton is a Raw Tag Team Champion with Riddle.

“I was only 21 or 22 when I had my first match. It was mostly just nerves,” Orton said in an interview with WWE.com in 2017. “I was a good enough athlete and had been trained by good enough people that I had a good sense of what I was doing, but I didn’t have any confidence in what I was doing yet. I was still very young.” Orton continued, “The pressure was always there, but I feel like it was almost invisible to me. I had too much going on once I got rolling with Evolution and won my first title. They say the cream rises to the top, and I felt like the cream. I rose to the top real quick, and I was surrounded by Triple H, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Undertaker, these guys who were very well respected in the profession, and they wanted to work with me, so I knew I was doing something right.”